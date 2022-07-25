Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot for a cover has left many surprised. From his fans to industry friends, opinions have been flowing in on the Bajirao Mastaani star's recent shoot, where he posed nude for a cover page of Paper magazine. Now, Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Darlings, has reacted to the controversial cover. The actor came out in support of her Gully Boy co-star, stating, "he only deserves love".

I don’t like anything negative said about Ranveer Singh: Alia Bhatt

A video (shared by Varinder Chawla) from the trailer launch of Alia Bhatt's debut production venture Darlings is doing rounds on social media. At the event, the Udta Punjab star was quizzed about the backlash Ranveer Singh has been receiving for his bold photoshoot. Coming out in support of Singh, the mother-to-be said,

"I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love".

In the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh posed on a Turkish rug while getting clicked for pictures. One picture featured him sitting naked on the rug; in another, he was seen lying in the same way late actor Burt Reynolds posed in a famous photoshoot. The other pics showed the actor showcasing his chiselled abs and toned physique. Take a look at it here:

Earlier, Ranveer's Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor was also asked about it and the actor replied that the former should be respected for his choice. Another Gunday actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among those who gave a thumbs up to the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In the film, the duo will star as the titular protagonists Rocky and Rani. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will reunite 48 years after working in Sholay. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on February 10, 2023.