Alia Bhatt Reacts To Paps Confusing Ranveer Singh For Ranbir Kapoor On Her Look: Watch

The paparazzi is known to chase film stars wherever possible, be it after their gym session or when they are about to take their flight. Recently, Alia Bhatt was at the centre of this attention at the airport. The actor's interaction with the media persons even when they mistakenly mentioned Ranveer Singh instead of Ranbir Kapoor won praises from her fans.

Alia Bhatt's interaction with paparazzi at airport

Alia stepped out for her journey at the Mumbai airport and there was a flood of photographers to snap her. The conversation started with them asking how was she doing, and she replied, 'main achi hu' (I am good).

Since the actor had worn her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cap, one of the shutterbugs stated that her look resembled that of 'RK,' the nickname for the Jagga Jasoos actor. As Alia could not hear the statement well, they then stated that the look resembled that of 'Ranveer Singh.' As she expressed her surprise, the paparazzi corrected himself and mentioned the name of Ranbir.

Later, she seems to realise that they might have stayed awake to click her, so she asks them to go and sleep.

Fans of Alia showered love on her over her video and many of them also laughed on her 'so jao jaake' comment.

Alia had shared a selfie with Ranbir's cap and captioned that she 'steals' his belongings when she misses him and then also ensures to take selfies.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been associated with Ranveer Singh too. The actor starred opposite him in one of her most critically acclaimed roles in Gully Boy. She had played the role of Saifeena as the love interest of Ranveer's character, who aspires to become a street rapper.

The duo is all set to collaborate once again on the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie recently went on floors and became a talking point.

Alia Bhatt is also working on other projects. This includes turning a producer with the movie Darlings and also signed a road trip movie with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will next feature in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and is also set to star in SS Rajamouli's RRR.