Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Poster; Says 'Now That’s A Hot Morning'

Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster from Shamshera has garnered widespread traction on the internet, with netizens as well as fellow celebrities hailing the star for his fierce avatar. Joining the bandwagon was Ranbir's wife and actor Alia Bhatt, as she mentioned how his look made her morning special. Dropping Shamshera's poster on her social media handle, Alia mentioned, "Now that’s a hot morning."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the backdrop of India in the 1800s and follows a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles, while Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy among others constitute the ensemble cast.

Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera poster

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 20, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared Kapoor's first look and wrote in the caption, "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who plays a pivotal role in the historical actioner, revealed the first posters of the film a day after it was leaked and also mentioned that Shamshera is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 22. “The legend of Shamshera is coming to your big screens on 22nd July! Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza where a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian figure named Shudh Singh. Ranbir's character will be seen emerging as a legend for his tribe as he fights for their dignity and freedom.

According to ANI, director Karan Malhotra reacted to the film's poster leaking online and mentioned, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

He continued, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIABHATT)