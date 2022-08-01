Alia Bhatt is all set to bring her maiden production to the home screens of the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings, in which she is not only the lead actor but also a co-producer. While the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote her film, she recently recalled the casting of the South Indian actor Roshan Mathew who will be essaying a pivotal role in her film.

Alia Bhatt reveals she was impressed by Roshan Mathew’s audition

During a recent chat with Mid Day, Alia Bhatt recalled the time when the director of Darlings Jasmeet K. Reen was casting for the film and showed Roshan Mathew’s audition to her for the role of Zulfi. Reflecting on Mathew’s performance in the audition, Alia Bhatt revealed how she was impressed with his audition and revealed how his scene was difficult for an actor to execute by himself.

She stated, “When Jasmeet [K Reen, director] was casting for the film, she had shown me his audition, and said she was choosing him. I was impressed with his audition. There was a scene in the living room involving him, and it is among my favourite scenes from the film. It was a difficult scene for an actor to execute by himself. [He auditioned for it] on a video call, and was so good. His energy matches that of the rest of the cast. Since he has spent time in Mumbai with friends, his Hindi is fluent.”

More about Darlings

The upcoming movie Darlings, which will mark Alia Bhatt's production debut also stars Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The movie is touted to be a crime drama with some dark comedy that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film will arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5. The makers of the film have already given a sneak peek into the film's bone-chilling plot and the mother-daughter bond Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt will portray on screen through the trailer of the film.

