Alia Bhatt Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Soni Razdan, Anushka Sharma & Others

One of Bollywood's most sought-after actors, Alia Bhatt, is clocking her 29th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from the star's fans, close friends, and family members. From beau Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor, to stars like Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, the entertainment fraternity is sending heartfelt messages to Bhatt.

Celebrating her little one's birthday, Alia's mom Soni Razdan shared a gorgeous glimpse of the RRR star from her toddler days and penned an elaborate poem for her. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a stunning family portrait as she wished her 'beautiful Aaloo'.

Soni Razdan, Anushka Sharma, and others send birthday love to Alia Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 15, Soni Razdan shared throwback pictures of Alia as she wished her daughter by penning a sweet poem. Excerpts from her caption read, "To you on your birthday I wish you so much love

From all of the earth and the heavens above. Always remember there’s one thing that’s true. And that is that you are just perfect as YOU." Take a look.

On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a picture alongside her daughter, Alia and Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, she mentioned, “Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much @aliabhatt” along with a heart emoticon." Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and shared Alia's picture along with the caption, "Happy birthday Alia! Wishing you love and light always".

Meanwhile, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR co-star Ajay Devgn also dropped a picture alongside her and wrote, "Happy birthday. Regards, Ajay Devgn". She also received wishes from Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and others.

Meanwhile, makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva unveiled Bhatt's first-look teaser from the superhero flick, introducing her as Isha. Along with the clip, Alia wrote," happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha.". She then thanked director Ayan Mukerji and added," Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!". The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

