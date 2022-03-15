Neetu Kapoor Wishes Alia Bhatt On Birthday With Sweet Pic; Calls Her Beautiful Inside Out

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today, March 15. The actor rang into her 29th birthday today and has been receiving heartfelt wishes from her fans across the world on her special day. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is currently celebrating her birthday with her mother and sister, she also received a heartwarming wish from veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a very special bond. Despite the fact that Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, she and the Bollywood veteran are also often seen hanging out together. On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Neetu Kapoor penned a sweet wish for her. Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with Alia Bhatt from her last birthday celebration. The photo had Neetu Kapoor posing with her arm around Alia, while she rested her chin on the actor's head. Alia could be seen looking gorgeous in a black hoodie. Sharing the photo, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INSIDE OUT."

Alia Bhatt's birthday getaway

Alia Bhatt is currently celebrating her birthday with her mom, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The actor flew to an unknown destination with her mom and sister a few days ahead of her birthday via private jet. While the destination of their vacation is still unknown, Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram stories revealed they are enjoying their time at a beach.

Alia Bhatt seemingly has a tradition of celebrating her birthday with her girl gang. Last year, the actor celebrated her special day over a dinner party, which was also joined by Neetu Kapoor. Sharing the picture, Soni Razdan penned, "There cannot be a better prescription for a wonderful evening than a lot of great food with a few great people." Take a look at their happy picture.

On Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt recently starred in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and garnered a lot of praise for her powerful role. The actor is now gearing up fr the release of her upcoming film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022. The actor also has Darlings, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Jee Le Zara, and an International film Heart Of Stone.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54