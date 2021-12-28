Alia Bhatt Recognised As PETA India's 2021 Person Of The Year; See

Alia Bhatt is ruling people's hearts across the globe. The actor's love for animals is clearly evident as the actor has always been encouraging people to choose cruelty-free methods. Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named Alia Bhatt as the organisation's Person of the Year 2021. Alia is herself a pet mom; the actor owns a cat and she is always seen celebrating her advocacy for needy cats and dogs.

Alia Bhatt gets global recognition by PETA

PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said, "Alia Bhatt is not only helping to advance vegan fashion but also encouraging the next generation to be kind to animals." He further added, "Alia doesn’t hesitate to speak up, whether she’s rallying her fans to adopt a dog or cat or calling for action on crimes against animals."

This is not the first time that the actor is being recognised globally for her commendable work. Alia's vegan-friendly kidswear line, Ed-a-Mamma, also won a 2021 PETA India fashion award for helping nurture kids’ love for animals and nature. In addition to this, the Raazi actor has supported Phool, the company behind Fleather, which is a vegan leather made from upcycled flowers. Earlier, Alia starred in a pro-adoption PETA India campaign to protect needy cats and dogs.

Lok Sabha MP and actor Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma, actor John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R. Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, etc, are some of the past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year Award as they helped support animals in different ways.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita in the period action drama RRR. The movie is a fictional story that revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by N. T. Rama Rao Jr., who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ajay Devgn will play an extended cameo in the movie along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 7, 2022.

