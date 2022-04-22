Alia Bhatt Responds To Samara Sahni's 'welcome To The Family' Post; Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand wedding managed to grab all the limelight. The couple bonded for life after they tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Post their wedding several family members are sharing glimpses from their wedding nuptials.

The latest entry on the list is Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's daughter Samara Sahni who took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the lovebirds. Samara penned a sweet note welcoming her Mami into the family. Recently, Alia Bhatt reacted to the post and showered love on Samara.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Samara Sahni's post

On Wednesday, Samara Sahni took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures the first featured Alia-Ranbir's Photo. Whereas, the second photo had the family members posing at the Mehendi ceremony. The picture included Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Samara, Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda among many others.

Sharing the pic, Samara captioned the post as "Welcome to the family Alia mami (aunty) @aliaabhatt I love you so much." Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt responded with equal love and wrote, "Love you samuuuuuuu (red heart emojis)." Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the photo came online, netizens showered love on the post. Neetu also reacted and wrote, "Awww this is the sweetest (red heart and heart eye emojis)." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the other hand dropped red heart emojis.

Here take a look at the reactions-

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding

While sharing official wedding glimpses on her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note. She wrote "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special." Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@ samarasahnii