Alia Bhatt Resumes shooting For Sanjay Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' In Kamathipura

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has resumed the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kamathipura. According to a report by Mid-Day, she was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office since the last few weeks. A source revealed to the media outlet that they started filming Gangubai Kathiawadi after seven months. Here are further details about Alia Bhatt’s upcoming biographical drama movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, that you must check out right away. Read on:

Alia Bhatt resumes shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recently resumed the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kamathipura. As per a report by Mid-Day, a source revealed that they were shooting night sequences in March before the government imposed nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that to maintain continuity, the filmmaker picked up the filming from where they had left it seven months ago. Additionally, the source disclosed that Alia Bhatt and the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been reporting on the sets by 7 pm since October 1, 2020, and that the shooting goes on till early morning.

The source also explained that the makers had to pull down the huge set before the start of monsoon. However, they added that the portion resembling Kamathipura was left untouched because of which the team could resume shooting without delay or hesitation. The source revealed that though the movie would feature Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature style and grandeur, the filmmaker has been working with fewer members as per the state government’s guidelines. They also detailed that there are 50 people in the team, including the cast, to wrap up Alia Bhatt’s scenes. Furthermore, the source said that TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shooting of two more tracks will take place soon.

About the biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of a young lass, whom her boyfriend Ramnik Lal sells into prostitution. The biographical crime flick shows how she goes on to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was to release theatrically in September this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the flick.

