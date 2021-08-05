Alia Bhatt Reunites With 'Dear Zindagi' Star Rohit Saraf, Fans Say 'Kaira, Kiddo Are Back'

Actor Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt who impressed fans with their bond in the film Dear Zindagi, reunited again for their next project. The project is a mattress commercial where the two are sharing the screen space again. Just as Rohit Saraf shared the video on his Instagram, Alia Bhatt was one of the firsts to leave an adorable comment.

Alia Bhatt reunites with her Dear Zindagi co-actor Rohit Saraf after 5 years

Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt’s sibling equation in Dear Zindagi was unlike another, the audience had witnessed in a long time. The two are back in front of the camera after 5 years. Just as Rohit Saraf shared the video on his Instagram, Alia Bhatt was one of the firsts to comment “Kidddooooooo.” For the unversed, Kiddoo was the nickname that Alia’s character Kaira had given to Rohit in Dear Zindagi where they played siblings.

Fans were quick to spiral out of control, requesting and some even demanding Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt to come back onscreen together with something big after Dear Zindagi. A fan wrote, “Kiddo and Kaira together after a long time.” Another fan wrote, “Kaira and Kiddo.” A third follower of the two wrote, “I want you both to Back on screen.” Another die-heart fan of the two echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I love when I see kiddo and Kaira together.” Just like these, there are many more fans who wanted to see their on-screen chemistry once again.

The story of the film Dear Zindagi revolves around Kaira, a young girl, who faces problems in her relationships. She meets Dr Jehangir, who helps her resolve her issues with her parents and get a new perspective on life, which leads to her following her passion and an improvement in her love life. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Saraf recently starred in Feels Like Ishq. He will begin shooting for Mismatched season 2 opposite actor Prajakta Koli from September. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has interesting projects in her kitty like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings.

