Alia Bhatt Reunites With 'Sadak 2' Co-star Jisshu Sengupta While Shooting For 'RRR'

Highway actor Alia Bhatt is all booked for the next couple of months with having high-budget movies lined up for a release. Currently, busy shooting for S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, the actor took a break to get a quick workout at the shooting location. However, the actor stumbled upon an unexpected old friend and co-star.

Alia Bhatt reunites with Sadak 2 co-star Jisshu Sengupta

The young actor is stationed in Hyderabad for her filming schedule for Rajamaouli's forthcoming period drama movie titled RRR. While working out in the gym in the city, the actor reunited with her Sadak 2 co-star actor Jisshu Sengupta. The latter took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Alia adorned with a simple emoji. In the selfie, the actors appeared smiling as they posed cheerily for the selfie. Netizens were quick to drop fun emojis under the post as they enjoyed the duo's unexpected meet-up.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 was the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Released in August 2020, Alia portrayed the role of Aarya Desai while Sengupta was seen in the role of Alia's father named Yogesh Desai. The movie was met with negative reviews and failed to perform decently at the box office.

More on Alia Bhatt's RRR

Rajamouli's Telugu period drama RRR is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year in Bollywood. With a star-studded cast of some of the biggest Bollywood and Tollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Samuthirakani, the movie is slated for a release on October 13, 2021. the movie will depict the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

Another movie lined up for a release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The young actor also made headlines after announcing her upcoming movie Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra starring alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia Bhatt will also appear and produce the comedy-drama movie titled Darlings.

IMAGE- ALIA BHATT & JISSHU SENGUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

