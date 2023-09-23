Alia Bhatt Reunites With Thai Actress Davika Hoorne At Milan Fashion Week | Watch

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week. To the event, the actress wore a neon green top and light blue bell-bottom jeans all from the same luxury brand. She also got to meet with Thai actress Davika Hoorne again, with whom she was first introduced at the Gucci Cruise show in Seoul, South Korea earlier this year in May.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne struck a friendship at the Gucci Cruise show in Seoul in May 2023.

Since then, the actresses have had several interactions on social media.

Davika also did the Jhumka challenge from Alia’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt hugs Davika Hoorne in viral video

In a viral video from Milan Fashion Week, Alia could be seen interacting with Davika. The Thai actress was dressed in a black and maroon outfit. The two celebrities were busy interacting with each other, in between they also shared a hug.

Alia having a fun interaction with thai actress davika . pic.twitter.com/gIjdEWpzyg — Dua (@alufied) September 22, 2023

Sabato De Sarno made his debut as the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion business during the eagerly awaited event. The official page of Gucci shared the collection video from the designer. The post read, “Creative Director Sabato De Sarno unveils his first collection on September 22 at 3PM CEST live from Milano.”

Alia Bhatt’s first appearance as Gucci brand ambassador

Previously, Alia made her first public appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in South Korea after being honoured as the worldwide brand ambassador of the luxury brand.

At the event, the Dear Zindagi actress made an appearance in front of a historic place, wearing a mini black dress with polka-dot cutouts. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

(With inputs from ANI)