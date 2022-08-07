Alia Bhatt Reveals Constant Tags About Her Pregnancy Doesn't Annoy Her; 'I Don't Get It'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life as she is expecting her first child with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor. After back-to-back terrific performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the actor has a jam-packed year ahead of her with a lot of projects in the pipeline. Morever, she has been rigorously working during her pregnancy and even shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Post completing the shoot of her debut Hollywood project, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of Brahmastra and Darlings. While Alia is currently on a promotional spree, she is often questioned about her pregnancy and the tags associated with it. Recently, the Highway actor broke her silence on the constant tags and revealed that it doesn't 'annoy' her anymore.

Alia Bhatt opens up about constant tags about her pregnancy

In a candid interaction with Mashable India, Alia Bhatt opened up about how people have attached a tag to her name ever since her marriage and it constantly keeps changing."Well, it's such an entertaining question. I'm not annoyed at all. Doesn't even make my eyelids bat," Alia told the portal.

Further explaining how the tags associated with her name don't bother her anymore, Alia added, "I think they've run out of new things to write about me. So when I got married, I was newly-wed Alia. Now, I'm pregnant Alia, pregnancy glow Alia, or mom-to-be Alia, baby bump hiding Alia and, baby bump flaunting Alia. Well, I don't even want to give it attention." She continued, "It's such a personal choice like any clothes are clothes. Like I don't get it. What do you mean by flaunting?"

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Darlings, which also marks the Raazi actor's debut production. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and premiered on Netflix on August 5. She will next be seen in Brahmastra where she'll be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for a grand release on 9 September 2022. Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)