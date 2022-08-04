Alia Bhatt Reveals 'Heart Of Stone' Team Served Daal Chawal To Her On Sets

While the actor is gearing up for the release of her maiden production Darlings, she is also expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been rigorously working during her pregnancy and even shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. While she is currently on a promotional spree for Darlings, she recently opened up about her experience working on her Hollywood debut project during her pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt was served Daal Chawal on Heart of Stone sets

As Alia Bhatt recently attend an event ahead of the release of Darlings, she opened up about her upcoming Hollywood project Heart of Stone and mentioned how it was an amazing experience for her. Stating further, she revealed how the team took good care of her as she did not take her team along. Alia then mentioned how they got daal chawal for her whenever she wanted to have some while adding how they made her feel at home.

She stated, "I didn't even take my team along. I went all alone. It was a completely new team and action crew. This is my first action film. They took a lot of care of me. Whenever I needed daal chawal, they got it for me. They made me feel at home. I got to learn a lot. But at the same time, I felt there was not much change. What we do here (in Bollywood) is the same there. It is just a different language.”

Moreover, she reflected on how she was thrown off a little bit because she was used to speaking in Hindi and added how she later got used to it. Alia added that it was an inspiration working with gal Gadot in the film and added that they both had a lot in common.

"I am so used to speaking in Hindi, I remember, that threw me off a little bit. But then, I got used to it and I had a blast. I am grateful that I got this experience. Gal Gadot is such an icon and an inspiration. She is also producing that film. So, we had a lot in common and a lot to talk about. And she was lovely, warm and possibly the most beautiful energy I have come across,” she added.

The upcoming film Darlings will see Alia Bhatt share the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will arrive on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt