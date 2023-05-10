Alia Bhatt Reveals Raha's Cute Habit: It’s Like A Romantic Moment Between Us

Alia Bhatt, who often speaks about her daughter Raha, recently revealed one cute thing that the little one has started to do, which is the "best thing that's ever happened to her". During an interview with Harper Bazaar Arabia, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was asked about the best thing that happened to her this week. To this, she said, "My daughter started touching my face."

Alia Bhatt added, "I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Alia Bhatt on becoming a mother

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt revealed ever since she became a mother, she has grown into a more patient person. "Every day is a new day with my daughter, and every day is a new day experiencing a new gesture or a new expression. I keep saying the most important thing I’ve learned is patience. I’ve always been a very impatient person, and if it’s possible, I became even more impatient over time."

The actress added, "But I think having a baby and motherhood definitely gives you a sense of stillness, a sense of calm. I mean, it’s so highly demanding from the very beginning. It can be extremely overwhelming. But if you just go through it with patience, it really gives you a lot of inner strength."

More on Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha last year in November, months after their wedding. The couple got married last year on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on July 28. She will also be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Galot in Heart Of Stone.