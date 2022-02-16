Alia Bhatt Reveals She Auditioned For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film 'Black' At Age 9; Watch

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the big screen on February 25, 2022. The actor is currently at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022 along with the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During a press conference at the event, Bhatt narrated her experience of meeting the popular director at the age of nine, when she auditioned for his film Black.

Alia Bhatt's encounter with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at age of nine

Bhatt arrived at the Berlin International Film Festival in style and was asked a few questions about her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the press conference that took place on February 16. The Gully Boy actor was asked about what inspired her for her role as Gangubai and she immediately said it was her director. Alia Bhatt mentioned that he has been her inspiration much before her role in the film and went on to narrate what happened when she auditioned for his 2005 film black. She mentioned that although it was a 'terrible audition' and she did not get the part, that was the day the actor said knew she wanted to work in one of the SLB's films. She said-

"My biggest inspiration before I began the film and through my film was my director sitting right here. I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9-years-old, that's when I first walked into his house to audition for another film that he was making at that time, Black. I did a terrible audition, so I did not get the part. But, he looked into my eyes and said to himself, "This girl is going to be a heroine." He saw that fire in my eyes when I was 9-years-old and I remember very clearly that from time onwards, my one focus became - one day I have to be directed by him."

Watch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' press conference here

During the press conference, the 28-year-old actor also revealed that she was 'very shocked' after she heard the narration of the script. However, the Kalank actor mentioned it was 'surreal' that Sanjay Leela Bhansali believed in her ability to take on the part even before she believed it herself. Bhatt mentioned that her experience of being directed as Gangubai Kathiawadi was one she would cherish for a lifetime.

