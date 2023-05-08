Alia Bhatt Reveals The One Thing Ranbir Kapoor Does Not Like About Her : I Have To Try..

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the one thing her husband Ranbir Kapoor dislikes about her. The actress revealed she has to control her anger as Ranbir does not like it “when her voice goes above this decibel.” She said, it's important for him to be kind even if one is angry. In a conversation with Vice.com, when asked what makes her angry, Alia replied, "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy." Talking about the thing he envies Ranbir for, the Darlings star said she envies him for his calmness as Ranbir has a “saint-like mind.”

More about Alia-Ranbir's relationship

Alia and Ranbir were in a relationship long before they tied the knot on April 14, last year. Though the actors kept their relationship under wraps initially, they were often spotted together by fans and the media. In April 2022, they tied the knot in Mumbai, in the presence of their family and close friends.

While the ceremony was an intimate affair, it was not devoid of celebrities. In attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha, in November 2022.

Alia-Ranbir's upcoming releases

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Heart of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. The action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be released on OTT later this year. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The gangster drama is set to release on August 11.