Alia Bhatt Rings In Birthday With Family; Ranbir's Mom Neetu Kapoor Shares 'happy Moments'

The internet was blazing as Alia Bhatt turned a year older on March 15. Not only fans but a slew of celebs took to social media and penned sweet wishes for the actor. Alia celebrated her special day with her mother, Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into Alia's birthday event and penned a heartfelt caption.

Sharing a family pic, she wrote, “Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people.” In another video that surfaced on the internet, Alia was cutting her cake while smiling away to glory. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir was missing from the frame as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Inside Alia's birthday party

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor posted another picture of the Raazi actor and wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest, happiest girl I know.” She further asked Alia to keep inspiring everyone with her “positivity and strength”. Alia Bhatt received wishes from Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter and many others.

After her special day came to end, the Highway actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, and also thanked fans for all the love they showered on her. The actor posted a picture from her party and wrote, "Thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light." She stunned in a shimmery black dress and her name was written with neon lights in the backdrop.

On the professional front, Alia revealed her first look from S.S Rajamouli's upcoming directorial, RRR on her birthday. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Sita. As soon as her first look poster was out, netizens rushed to express excitement. Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Ami Patel and many others commented on the post. Apart from this, Alia has her fantasy drama, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir in the pipeline. Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser of the film was unveiled on the director's birthday, and in no time, it went viral.