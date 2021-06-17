Alia Bhatt Rings In Grandfather's 93rd Birthday With Neetu Kapoor And Family; See Pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather and architect Narendra Nath Razdan turned a year older on Wednesday. While Alia's sister Shaheen and mother Soni shared a post to extend their wishes on their respective social media handles, Alia Bhatt gave a peek into the celebration. Interestingly, Alia's beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu and family also joined the Bhatts to celebrate 93 years of Alia Bhatt's grandfather.

And, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's story session on Instagram is proof of it. Riddhima Shani Kapoor shared a couple of pictures, featuring herself, along with her daughter, mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia, Shaheen and Soni Razdan. In the blurred selfies, they can be seen posing with an ear-to-ear smile.

As mentioned earlier, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni and sister Shaheen extended virtual wishes via social media. In a brief note to her father, Razdan had written, "Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions". Soni Razdan's sister Tina commented, "Our daddy is the best daddy in the world" while actor Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Rasika Duggal also send in birthday wishes for him. Meanwhile, Shaheen shared a throwback picture to wish her grandfather.

The 28-year-old actor was last seen in a special dance number of Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2. She has multiple upcoming releases in her pipeline, including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. While Gangubbai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, Brahmastra's release has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

