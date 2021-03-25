Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Summoned By Mumbai Court In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Case

Controversies for Gangubai Kathiawadi continued as a Mumbai court issued summons to the film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Alia Bhatt. The summons were in response to a plea filed by son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, known as the madam of brothel in Mumbai. Babu Rawji Shah alleged that the movie tarnished her image.

Trouble for Gangubai Kathiawadi

As per ANI, The actor-director duo have been asked to appear on May 21 before the Mazgoan Court.

It was in December last year that reports of Babu Rawji Shah filing a case against the makers had surfaced. Shah had claimed that portions of the the book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which inspired the film Gangubai Kathiawadi , were defamatory and infringed upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. Apart from the case against Alia Bhatt and Bhansali, journalist-turned-author Hussain Zaidi was also named.

He had sought stoppage of the publishing and selling of the book as well as seeking a halt of production of the film in his plea.

Controversies of Gangubali Kathiawadi

Apart from this, the movie has landed in other controversies too. This include a association of residents of Kamathipura area, which was known for the red light area that Gangubai Kathiawadi became popular in, alleging a ‘mispresentation’ of the place.

The matter had also reached the Maharashtra Assembly as Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel demanded that its title be changed. He alleged that the title maligned the image of ‘Kathiawad city’ as well Kamathipura region.

"It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions," he had said. "The film's title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed," he added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is hitting the theatres on July 30. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn. As per reports, the other members of the cast include Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa.

The teaser release in February had become a talking point, where Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in sarees, delivering strong dialogues and aggression, as she took on a prominent man of the region. Numerous film stars had then given a thumbs up to the makers.

(With agency inputs)