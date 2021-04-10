Alia Bhatt Says, 'Dreamers Never Wake Up' As She Continues COVID-19 Quarantine

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share some sun-kissed selfies on Saturday. "Dreamers never wake up," she wrote. Alia Bhatt recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped a comment and wrote, "Hope the road to recovery...is well on its way. Get well soon!" [sic] The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram on April 2 and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the Kalank actor wrote.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt is expecting many releases in the upcoming years. Currently, she is expecting two movies in 2021 including SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Before testing positive for COVID-19, the actor was shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One Of Three, starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others.

The actor also introduced her first project under Eternal Sunshine Productions' banner, Darlings. While little is known about the project, she revealed that she would be producing as well as featuring in the new movie. Other Darlings cast members include Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. The music composition will be managed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyrics will be penned by Gulzar.

(With PTI inputs)