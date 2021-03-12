Alia Bhatt Says 'Kuch Khaas Manga Hai' As She Attends Mahashivratri Pooja With Ayan; Watch

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Alia Bhatt stepped out in the city to attend the pooja with her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Alia happily posed for the paps and also answered one of their questions. The actor, who stunned in an exquisite red suit, was asked about the wish she made while praying. Bhatt was quick to respond to the same.

She said, "Ha kuch khaas maanga par share nahi karskti." (Yes, I did ask for something special, but I can't share). Alia also expressed concern after the shutterbugs requested her to pull down the mask. She said, "Accha nahi hai vaise mask utarna". (It's not good to remove the mask). Ranbir Kapoor did not accompany the duo as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Alia admits to making a special wish on Mahashivratri

It was on Tuesday when Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son, Ranbir Kapoor, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is in self-quarantine at home and is following all precautions, mentioned his mother in her note. Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of her son and thanked fans for their concern and good wishes. She mentioned that Ranbir is on medication and is recovering well.

Meanwhile, there were many speculations about Alia Bhatt's health update. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star confirmed on March 11 that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Bhatt took to her Instagram story and wrote that she is back to work too. “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all,” she wrote.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra. The shooting of the same is put to a halt after Ranbir contracted the virus. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and recently the Manmadhudu actor wrapped up shooting his segments in the upcomer. Alia shared glimpses from the sets which went viral in no time. Apart from this, Alia has RRR and Ranbir has Shamshera in the pipeline.