Alia Bhatt Says Mom Soni Razdan 'handles' Her Money; Reveals Her Paycheck For Her Debut

Alia Bhatt has surely come a long way in her acting career. The actor made her debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year at an age of 19 and since then has had her fair share of highs and lows in the industry. While she has faced box office failure with some of her films, the actor-producer has also starred in many blockbuster films. As the actor has proved her acting mettle with many of her films, she is considered one of the most loved stars in the industry. However, this was not the case at the time of her debut as Alia Bhatt recently revealed how much she earned with the film and what she did with her first paycheck.

Alia Bhatt recently had a chat with Mid-Day and opened up about her debut with romance drama Student Of the Year. During the conversation, the Darlings star revealed that she earned a total of Rs 15 lacs for her debut film. The actor further added she gave her first paycheck to her mother, Soni Razdan, and asked her to "handle" her money. She also quipped that her mother handles her money to date.

Alia Bhatt said, "I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money."

Alia Bhatt shared the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2012 film Student Of The Year. The movie revolved around three school students, who are stuck in a love triangle. The movie marked the debut of all three Bollywood stars and successfully entertained the masses.

On Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt recently made her production debut with the latest Netflix film Darlings. The dark comedy highlighted the sensitive issue of domestic violence and what a survivor goes through. Alia Bhatt, who is currently expecting her first baby with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, is also gearing up for their most awaited film Brahmastra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Jee Le Zaraa and her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt