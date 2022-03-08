Alia Bhatt Set To Make Hollywood Debut Opposite Gal Gadot In Netflix's 'Heart Of Stone'

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood divas, Alia Bhatt is all set to add an international feather to her hat. Last year, the actor was in talks with some talent agencies and signed up to find some international work. She has seemingly landed one and will now share the screen space with none other than Hollywood heartthrob Gal Gadot.

Taking to his social media handles, Taran Adarsh recently revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is joining Gal Gadot for an upcoming Netflix film, Heart Of Stone. The movie is touted to be a spy thriller and is helmed by Tom Harper. While not much about Alia Bhatt is known, the movie will seemingly be released on Netflix.

Last year, Alia Bhatt signed up with an international talent agency, William Morris Agency (WMA), which also represents Gal Gadot, Oprah, Emma Stone and more.

Gal Gadot begins shooting for Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot has begun shooting for the upcoming film Heart Of Stone. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a series of photos and videos from the sets of the movie, She wore a black coloured jacket in one of the videos, hinting at her fierce avatar. The actor revealed her character's name will be Rachel Stone in the upcoming film. In the caption, she wrote, "Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you."

This is not the first time Gal Gadot is joining hands with an Indian actor. Bollywood star Ali Fazal recently starred opposite Gal Gadot in the latest film Death On The Nile. The film followed a murder mystery in which Gal Gadot played the bride while the Mirzapur star essayed the role of her cousin.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently wowed her fans with her ace acting skills in the latest crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor played the role of Gangubai, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Mumbai.

The movie was helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had its international premiere at Berlin International Film Festival. Alia Bhatt will now star in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, her debut production Darlings and women-centric film Jee Le Zara.

Image: AP/Instagram/@aliaabhatt