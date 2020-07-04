Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt Get A New Family Member, Guess Who It Is; Pics Inside

Alia Bhatt is a certified animal lover, more importantly, a cat lover is no secret at all. She often posts pictures of her cat, Edward. Recently it seems she got another furry member for her family whom she welcomed with an Instagram post. Here's what it is about.

Alia Bhatt introduces her new family member

Alia Bhatt recently posted a picture on her Instagram account introducing her new furry member, Juniper. The little kitten is black in colour and seems to be a poser just like Edward. Meanwhile, Alia is seen flaunting her no-makeup look with a tight bun and printed dress. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt can also be spotted in the blurred background.

Adding a caption to the post, Alia Bhatt listed the numerous skills that little Juniper seems to possess. She wrote, "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable". Take a look:

Alia Bhatt has previously shared many pictures with her other cat, Edward. He seems to be a real poser who makes frequent appearances on Alia's Instagram feed. The actor also has two other felines who are less frequent than Edward. Take a look at their pictures:

Alia Bhatt also turned photographer for her beau, Ranbir Kapoor's pooches. Sharing their pictures, she captioned it "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet". Take a look:

Not only this, but Alia Bhatt also shared pictures of random dogs and cats that she has met so far. One picture showed her posing with a black cat while in another post she shared pictures of pooches being fed by an NGO. In yet another post, she welcomed her best friend, Akanksha Ranjan's dogs.

In other news, Alia Bhatt was last seen on the silver screen in the period-drama Kalank. However, she has a number of movies lined up in her kitty. Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's mythological franchise Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film which mostly rests on her shoulders. Besides this, Alia also has Sadak 2, Takht, RRR and Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport in her kitty.

