Alia Bhatt Shares A Fun Video Of Ranbir Kapoor Grooving To Brahmastra's 'Deva Deva'; Watch

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Touted to be loosely based on ancient Indian texts, the much-awaited film will witness Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's isha embarking on a different journey of Astraverse. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

With just a month left for the grand release of Brahmastra, the cast and crew are leaving no stones unturned in building a massive buzz around the project. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans from Italy where her husband Ranbir Kapoor is seen vibing to one of the newly-released songs of Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Deva Deva from Italy

Soon-to-be parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently holidaying in Italy. Last week, the couple was spotted at the airport together as they left for the short trip. Since then, Alia is actively giving fans a sneak peek into their 'babymoon'.

Yet again, the actor headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video featuring her husband. In the video, Ranbir is seen seating on a wall while donning a baggy blue shirt and blue denim as he grooves to his recently released song Deva Deva from Brahmastra. Sharing the video, Alia wrote in the caption, "the light of my life."

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, the song Deva Deva is composed by Pritam, while Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have crooned it. The soulful track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song witnesses Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva unravelling his powers as the Agniastra under the guidance of Amitabh Bachchan's character.

More about Brahmastra

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Moreover, It will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India.

Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. It will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.