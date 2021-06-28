Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse With Her 'date' For Today; See Photo

Alia Bhatt has a list of projects in her kitty, from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra to RRR and more. In a recent Instagram story, the actor shared her date for the day, and it is the script of a new movie. Scroll along to take a look at the picture shared by Alia and know other details.

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her ‘Date’ for today; take a look

The actor took to her Instagram story on Monday, June 28, 2021, and shared a picture of the script of her upcoming title Darlings. The movie is directed by Jasmeet Reen, who co-wrote it with Parveez Shaikh. Alia captioned the post as ‘My Date Today’ and added a pink heart emoji, while also tagging her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, indicating that she will also be backing the project, financially. Take a look at the story here.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia took to her feed on Sunday, June 27 to write a long post about the upcoming film, which she leads and shared all that she had learned through the experience, as the movie wrapped up. She shared two pictures with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and shared that she was grateful, to work with him. She penned, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019... and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set have been through two lockdowns… two cyclones… the director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether!”.

She further added, “But through all that and more... what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience. Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years... I walk out of this set a different person, today!”. Alia also wrote, “I love you sir! Thank you for being you... there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me... Gangu, I love you! You will be missed!”. While signing off, the actor thanked her team for being by her side through all of this.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

