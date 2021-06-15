Alia Bhatt Shares 'chronicles Of Trying To Get In To Workout' Mood Through Series Of Pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pre and post-workout pictures on her social media. On Tuesday, June 15 the actor took to her Instagram stories to reveal the way she motivates herself to get her daily exercise done through a series of pics that she named, "The Chronicles of trying to get in a Workout."

Alia Bhatt shares a step-by-step guide to workout

The Highway actor started by posting a selfie picture of herself before getting ready for her workout followed by a picture of her legs with sports shoes on with the caption that read, "First - put on shoes." The actor shared that the next step in her chronicle includes staring at her water bottle. The next step according to the RRR actor is staring at motivational workout quotes along with which she shared a quote that read, "You can feel sore tomorrow or you can feel sorry tomorrow you choose."

She followed the picture by posting another selfie with the cap[tion, "Think about that pizza you would like to eat this week." She ended her chronicle series by posting a video of herself making it to her gym and walking on the treadmill with the caption, "Made It. Bye!" Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos below.

A sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Recently, the actor had taken a trip to the beach to recreate a never seen before childhood picture of herself. The actor shared a then and now picture in which the first picture is of an older Alia enjoying a picnic by the beach dressed in a yellow co-ord set paired with a floral hat and the next picture shows Alia as a toddler wearing a blue printed frock with the beach in the background.

The actor has been avidly using social media to educate people and spread awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alia had recently started a new initiative titled "Vaccinate India" in which she talks with various health care professionals to understand the COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the country a little better. The actor through her 5 part podcast series encouraged the netizens to get vaccinated.

On the work front, Alia has several movies in her kitty including Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

