Alia Bhatt Shares Her Second Watchlist Featuring Movies And A TV Show This Time; Check Out

Alia Bhatt is one of the Bollywood celebrities who had tested positive for COVID-19. On April 2, she announced that she is under home quarantine and is following the safety protocols. Last week, the actor took to Instagram to announce that she has now tested negative for the same. The Dear Zindagi actor recently shared her second isolation watchlist from her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions' Instagram account. Let's take a look at which movies have featured on her watchlist.

Alia Bhatt's isolation watchlist of movies

Alia Bhatt's health has now recovered from COVID-19, and the actor has taken to her production houses' Instagram account to share a list of movies that she watched during her home quarantine. The list comes shortly after she revealed her first watchlist. The second watchlist includes five Hollywood movies and a TV show. The genres ranged from comedy to romance and thrillers to docudramas.

The list of movies included space docudrama Apollo 13, Oscar award-winning movies La La Land and Inception, Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin starter romantic comedy It's Complicated and a comedy heist film Snatch. The last name on her list was the crime drama series Serpent. Her earlier list included movies she watched from Thursday to Monday. Her second list continues from Tuesday to Sunday. The Instagram story also included a hint for the audience to "stay tuned for more".

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, the actor was in touch with her fans through her social media. Her photos on Instagram give a good glimpse into her personal and professional life. The Kalank actor has also launched her own production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions and is currently preparing for her first production film Darlings, a dark comedy about a mother-daughter duo. She will be acting the film along with Shefali Shah.

Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's much-awaited and much talked about film RRR alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Before testing positive for COVID-19, she was filming for Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra: Part One.

Recently, Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport flying off to the Maldives for a vacation. Pictures of the couple in twinning outfits were released by the paparazzi. Both of them had tested positive for COVID-19, but have now recovered.

Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

