Alia Bhatt Shares Her Three Looks From Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Wedding; See Pics

Alia Bhatt surely knows how to slay in ethnic outfits. The actor stole the show with her glamorous looks in traditional ensembles at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding. Here are the Raazi star's head-turning outfits from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping looks at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding has become the talk of the town. The actor, who often experiments with her looks and at the same time knows how to keep it simple and elegant, looked beautiful in all ceremonies. The actor stole the show at the couple's Sangeet. She wore a pastel green and pink coloured lehenga with chickenkari work, designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actor's infinity blouse created a buzz among fashion enthusiasts. Alia went for a heavy pair of stone-studded golden earrings to accessorise her outfit. She also kept her makeup to a minimum with a nude shade lip colour. The actor also performed at the sangeet ceremony with her best friends, including Anushka's baby sister Akansha.

Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt surely trusted Manish Malhotra for all her looks for Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor went for a bright pink set from Manish Malhotra's wedding collection for one of the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies. The bright pink ensemble had a strappy bralette with multi-coloured thread embroidery in floral patterns. Its plunging neckline and fitted bodice made Alia look glamorous. The set had the bralette teamed up with a pair of flared pants of the same colour. The floral threadwork on the entire pants gave an extra edge to Alia's look. The high-rise waistline also had a stitched belt filled with multicoloured threadwork. Alia completed her look with a sleeveless sheer cape which also had some intricate floral designs. Yet again the actor went for a pair of golden earrings for accessories.

Alia Bhatt's reception look at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding

Alia Bhatt is seemingly adding more and more elegant pieces to her saree collection. The actor donned a yellow saree for her reception look at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding. She paired the embroidered saree with a sleeveless pink blouse. Her golden jhumkas added elegance to her ensemble.

Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt