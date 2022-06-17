Alia Bhatt Shares Pic Of 'great Day' From 'Heart Of Stone' Set; Pens Note For 'Brahmastra'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has a jam-packed year ahead of her with a lot of projects in her kitty. She is currently busy filming her Hollywood debut project, Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Earlier in May, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor jetted off abroad to shoot for her first international project.

Ever since Alia began filming for Netflix’s international spy thriller, the actor has been constantly sharing updates on the film with her fans. Recently, she shared a sunkissed picture from the shoot location of Heart of Stone. Along with the photo, Alia also penned a heartfelt note on her forthcoming film Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt shares pic from sets of Heart of Stone

On 17 June, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a sunkissed photo where she is seen lying on her bed. Along with the pic, Alia revealed how 'tired' she is after the long hectic day filming for Heart of Stone. Moreover, she expressed her happiness about all the love and positive response Brahmastra's trailer is receiving which makes all her pains 'go away.'

Alia wrote, "Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra …makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!"

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra is said to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film was dropped recently and it saw Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva channelling his mysterious power of fire along with other characters like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna having some sort of connection with the Astraverse. The movie will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

