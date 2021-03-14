Alia Bhatt Shares Silhouette Poster As 'Sita' In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

The makers of the Telugu period action drama (Rise Roar Revolt) RRR on Sunday took to their social media handle to tease Alia Bhatt's look as Sita in the film. Sharing a beautiful silhouette, Alia is seen praying in front of Lord Rama.

The makers revealed that the complete look (poster) will be released on March 15 at 11 AM. The movie is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021, and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by April 2021. READ | Bollywood clashes in 2021: '83', 'RRR' & other films to clash at box office in 2021

RRR will be bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. The cinematography is led by K. K. Senthil Kumar with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and music scored by M. M. Keeravani. The star cast of the film also includes Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work after consulting with her doctors. Speculation was rife about Bhatt being diagnosed with COVID-19 after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhatt, tested positive for the novel coronavirus early this week.

Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to thank her well-wishers and inform she was in isolation for some time.

I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all! #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori, she wrote.

The actor urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Bhansali, and director Ayan Mukerji's three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce Darlings, which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

(With PTI inputs)