Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Picture To Wish Bestie Akansha Ranjan On Her Birthday

As Alia Bhatt’s best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, September 18, Alia shared a priceless throwback photo to make it memorable.

Alia took to Instagram and posted an old photo of herself with the birthday girl from their beach vacation. Alongside, she wrote a heartfelt note to wish Akansha on her special day. She captioned it as, “Happy birthday my universe (sic)."

Alia and Akansha’s Maldives vacation

The photo happens to be from Alia and Akansha’s trip to the Maldives in February this year. They were joined by their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan respectively, in the island nation. In the photo, both Alia and Akansha can be seen clad in swimsuits while sitting by the sea. While Alia sizzles in a pink bikini, Akansha wore purple beachwear. The picture in which they are all smiles gives major friendship goals.

Their vacation ended quite early as Bhatt had to return to India as her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor died in February. Check out some more throwback photos from their vacation:



Talking about Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, she made her acting debut with Netflix’s film titled Guilty last year. She shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in the film. Apart from this, she was recently seen in another Netflix anthology film titled Ray. She was part of Spotlight co-starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli’s RRR with south superstar Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She also signed up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film’s release is delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The actor is also making her debut as a producer with Darlings. Alia recently wrapped up shooting for the film. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

