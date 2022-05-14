After a whirlwind romance of over five years, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Bollywood's most awaited wedding took place at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai in the attendance of the couple's close family and friends. As the couple has completed one month of their happy married life, Alia Bhatt recently shared some adorable pictures from their wedding reception.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went for in-home ceremonies for their wedding. The couple had a beautiful Mehendi ceremony, sangeet, and nuptials at their home. They also threw an all-glammed-up wedding reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

On the occasion of their one-month wedding anniversary, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor. The first picture saw the couple giving a romantic pose while looking at each other. Alia Bhatt donned a stunning red salwar suit, while the Rockstar actor wore a white kurta with a red jacket.

The next two photos were from their wedding reception. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wore a sleeveless silver-coloured dress and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings. She left her hair open and kept her makeup at a minimum on the occasion. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo. Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt added balloon, dancing, and cake emojis in the caption.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she dropped the most-awaited photos from her nuptials with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple twinned in off-white outfits designed by Sabyasachi at their wedding. While Alia Bhatt donned a beautiful saree, Ranbir Kapoor went for an off-white sherwani.

Sharing the beautiful photos from the wedding, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." The entire Bollywood industry, including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Malhotra, and more, congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life.

