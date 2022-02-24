With only a day left for the grand release of the highly-anticipated biographical drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media to interact with her fans. Based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film will tell the empowering story of Gangubai Kothewali, a young woman who brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. Known for her brash and bold disposition, she also managed to fight for thousands of sex workers and improve their image in society.

Along with major hype around the venture with fans commending Bhatt's performance in the trailers, the movie also courted numerous controversies along with social media trolling. Addressing the same, the young actor showed the fans how the real Gangubai would have reacted to all the internet trolls.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: How real Gangubai would have reacted to social media trolling?

The 28-year-old actor conducted a brief Q&A session with her Twitter followers where she answered a number of interesting questions. One of the fans asked the actor about how the real madam would have reacted to the trolls by tweeting, ''How would Gangubai react to the social media hatemongers in her sassy savage attitude?'' Answering the question, Bhatt shared a video where she donned a white formal attire.

She said, ''Himmat hai toh much pe aake bolna'' (Say it to my face if you have the guts to do so)''

Needless to say, fans felt the actor has managed to completely immerse herself in the character as her answer reflected the real Gangubai's fierce and savage attitude. Many admired her talent and enjoyed the video.

More about 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In an interview with PTI, Alia Bhatt recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed her to get into the character. She said, ''He wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions… the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie,'' she continued, '' There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, ‘See her face, which is so full’… I also watched ‘Mandi.''

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is set to release on February 25.

Image: Instagram/AliaaBhatt/Gangubai