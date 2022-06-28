Alia Bhatt Slams 'archaic' Reports On Taking Break From Shooting Amid Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt recently took her fans by surprise as she announced that she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor were gearing up to welcome their first child into the world. As the news made headlines, several fans and well-wishers congratulated the happy couple and sent them their best for the start of a new chapter of their lives.

However, the internet was also full of reports claiming the mother-to-be will be taking a break from filming to rest and will be brought home from the UK by her husband. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood project, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor has now slammed these reports and urged netizens to get out of the 'archaic way of thinking'.

Alia Bhatt slams reports claiming she will rest after pregnancy announcement

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account to hit out at a report by writing 'we still live in some patriarchal world' as reports about her future shoots made headlines after her pregnancy announcement. She confirmed that 'nothing has gotten delayed' and also mentioned that she does not need to be picked up from the UK by her husband, where she is shooting for her film. She wrote, "I am a woman, not a parcel". She also mentioned that did not need to rest as she gave a befitting reply on reports that she planned the pregnancy in a way to not affect her shoots. Her statement read-

Meanwhile, in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world ... FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman, not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well :) This is 2022 (sic)" Now, if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready. (sic)"

Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on June 27 to break some exciting news to her fans as she announced her pregnancy. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Ranbir looking at their baby on a monitor in the hospital and wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."