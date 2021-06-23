Alia Bhatt Snaps At Her Trainer In Her Latest Workout Video; Here's Why

Alia Bhatt loves to share her workout sessions with her fans. Earlier this week, she shared her very first Instagram Reels video on International Yoga Day 2021 which went viral. Recently, she shared another workout session with her buddy Sohrab Khushrushahi on her Instagram Stories \where she snaps at him, jokingly.

In the Instagram Story, Alia was seen doing an ab workout by lifting heavy weights in a video shared by Khurushahi, who is the founder of SohFit. The actor was seen doing the rigorous workout with the help of the trainer. "Always be the hardest worker in the room, A (honestly I don’t think I need to tell you that - you do it anyway!)", he wrote as he motivated Alia. To this, Alia wrote in her Instagram Story, "You skipped the part where you lied to me about the weight on me" and added an eye-roll emoji, to tease her friend.

Alia Bhatt snaps at her trainer for THIS reason

On June 21, 2021, International Yoga Day, Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself practising yoga. She shared various poses and easy stretches. While Alia's yoga was the main focus, her cat stole the show with its expressions. To add a twist to her first Instagram Reels video, Alia added hilarious dialogues and cat puns. The video received more than 880,000 likes and over 7.8 million views.

Alia Bhatt celebrates International Yoga Day with her cat

Other than this, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star is soon going to be featured in many movies this year. She will be seen in the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, produced by Jayantilala Gada and Bhansali, will be a biopic on the life of Gangubai Kothewali and her experience in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The crime drama is expected to release on July 30, 2021, with a star cast including Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and many others.

Bhatt will also be featuring in two highly anticipated movies, Brahmastra and RRR. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy in the superhero genre. The movie will feature Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as a part of the star cast. SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional film that will show the life of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film will explore the result of the two heroes being friends and accomplishing their mission defeating the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, together.

