Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan's Striking Resemblance In Fan-made Clip Leaves Many Stunned; Watch

The adorable mother-daughter duo of Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt never cease to leave fans in awe of them, and a recent fan-made video of the two has 'stunned' netizens again. The clip highlights Razdan and Alia's striking resemblance to each other by clubbing stills from their films Mandi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

Soni Razdan shared the video via her social media handle, saying she was 'gobsmacked' with the amazing edit. The post received a sweet reaction from Alia herself along with Mrunal Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, Pooja Bhatt and more.

Fans stunned by Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan's striking resemblance in a recent video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Razdan shared the 13-second-long video which had the song Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi playing in the backdrop as Alia and Soni Razdan's pictures rotated. In the caption, Soni mentioned, "Have to say I’m gobsmacked with this brilliant edit. Thank you for taking the time to do this @alia.bhatt.edits you are so clever!" Take a look.

Reactign to the video, fans dropped comments like, "Oh this is insanely wonderful!" "oh wow. It’s absolutely beautiful," " carbon copy," among other things. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and Ira Dubey dropped red heart emoticons on Soni's post. Archana Puran Singh mentioned, "Awwwwwww. Soni. Alia. Both. Amazing! So heartwarming to see this!

Soni often showers love on Alia via social media, and wishing the latter and her husband Ranbir Kapoor following their pregnancy announcement, she dropped two unseen glimpses of the couple. In the caption, she mentioned, "Gratitude.

May your tribe increase."

What's on Alia Bhatt's work front?

Alia is currently abroad as she shoots for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, which sees her sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will release on September 9, 2022. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONIRAZDAN)