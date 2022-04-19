Alia Bhatt Sparkles Elegance In Shimmer Gown At Wedding Bash; Here's Her Look Decoded

Bollywood celebs never fail to flaunt their glamorous designer-filled wardrobe, leaving the fashion police stunned. From elegant sarees to quirky gowns, fans notice it all been floored. But what attracts them more is the touch of peppiness added to their sartorial picks. Newlywed Alia Bhatt did the same to amp up her style game at her wedding bash. The Bollywood actor tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate yet dreamy wedding that took place on April 14.

Two days after the ceremony, the couple hosted a grand wedding bash for their friends in the entertainment industry. On the special occasion, bride Alia took her shimmer glimmer game a notch higher in a quirky silver dress.

Alia aces the glitzy game

For her wedding bash, Alia ditched long gowns and opted for a touch of sparkle in a sequin bow embroidered cocktail dress. The ensemble is designed by fashion maverick Oscar De La Renta for his Fall 2022 line. Alia kept her makeup and accessories minimal to let her attire do all the talking. Sleek hair left open and statement heels rounded off her entire. Take a look at her silver dress below:

Previously, Alia Bhatt shared a slew of stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of how the groom squad put up a dhamakedaar performance for the bride. In addition to this, Ranbir Kapoor also paid a tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor during his performance at the Mehendi ceremony. While sharing the photos online, Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming caption explaining how the special day went for her. The actor wrote,

The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!

The wedding bash of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was attended by several well-known faces in the industry including Shweta Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ayan Mukerji and more.

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor/@oscardelarenta