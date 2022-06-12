Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Spends Quality Time With Mom Soni Razdan & Sis Shaheen In London; 'Hello Mommy'

Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for her Hollywood project 'Heart Of Stone' in London, where she was joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen.

Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone in London, where she was joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The trio even went out to grab a meal, with Soni sharing a glimpse of their outing on social media. Alia is seen sitting alongside her family members and flashing a smile for the camera. She also gave a shoutout to her mother in the comments section by exclaiming, “Hello mommy”. 

Alia Bhatt spends quality time with mom Soni Razdan & sister Shaheen in London

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 12, Soni Razdan dropped the picture, where she's seen in a leopard print top with gold hoops, while Shaheen sits behind her covered in a fuzzy jacket. On the other hand, the Gully Boy actor looks simple yet beautiful in a plain black top, with her hair tied in a bun. In the caption, Soni mentioned, "Hello there." Take a look.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Alia gave her 'mommy' a sweet response in the comments section, the actor's fans also dropped comments like, "Precious moments to celebrate you three!" "Gorgeous," "So so happy to see her," "Cutest Mom & Daughters, (sic)" among other things. 

Just some days ago, Soni Razdan also treated fans with a stunning glimpse into the English countryside as she celebrated the lush green expanse of nature. Dropping a video of her in the midst of a picturesque location, the Raazi star mentioned, "Today I'm really really happy because I'm in the most beautiful place." She continued, "It's so green and it's so soothing, and I can just hear the birds... it's just so wonderful. Truly the English countryside is very very special, love it." 

Alongside the video, she stated in the caption, "Green and soothing … soothing and green … yeah that sums it up perfectly. Everyday is Happy Earth Day."

What's on Alia Bhatt's work front?

Alia will be sharing the screen with Hollywood stalwarts like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone. She also has Brahmastra alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline, while she'll be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

