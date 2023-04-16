Alia Bhatt Spends Sunday Reading Children's Stories To Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media and revealed how she spent her Sunday. In the photos shared in her Instagram stories, the Brahmastra star posted a reading emoji and one could some children's books scattered. It seems like she spent her weekend spending some quality time with her daughter Raha as the mother-daughter made the most of the actress' day off from work.

Alia posted pictures on her Instagram stories, detailing how she spent her Sunday with Raha. The Brahmastra actress shared pictures of children's books, Baby Be Kind by Jane Cowen Fletcher and Someday by Alison McGhee. She wrote “Read” on the picture, alongside an emoji of book-reading. Alia is herself an avid reader and it looks like she is instilling the habit in her daughter as well.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first wedding anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022. In order to celebrate her first anniversary with the Rockstar actor, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of unseen photos from her wedding. The pictures included a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony and a candid snap of the time Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt. Moreover, the couple was also spotted at the construction site of their dream home on the occasion of their anniversary.

Paparazzi also wished to the couple on their first anniversary. For the outing, Ranbir Kapoor wore a co-ord outfit while Alia opted for a plain white T-shirt with black leggings. She also carried a pink sling bag. Meanwhile, Ranbir has jetted off to London to resume the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Check out their clip below.

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, several celebrities and family members of the actor couple took to social media and showered them with their blessings and good wishes. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor said, “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt message.