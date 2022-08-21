Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in B-town. The duo tied the knot in April 2022 at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Mumbai. Almost 3 months after their marriage, in June, the couple announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt social media post.

As Ranbir and Alia are currently gearing up to embark on a new phase of their lives, the latter is all set to add her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s surname to her name. Alia Bhatt recently spilled beans on her plans about officially changing her name from Alia Bhatt to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt opens up on adding 'Kapoor' to her name

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt talked about legally changing her name to Alia Bhatt Kapoor. During her interaction, Alia revealed that while her husband Ranbir Kapoor has 'promptly' changed his marital status on his passport, she has not yet got the time to do so, owing to the constant work commitments and back-to-back projects.

Alia also stated that she will be 'happy' to change her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor as she has now become a part of the Kapoor clan. Moreover, she'll also update the same on her passport. Adding to this, Alia said:

"I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it.” She further added, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

However, Alia revealed that she will not change her screen name and it will always be Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia was last seen in the film Darlings, which also marks the Raazi actor's debut as a producer. The film also starred Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and premiered on Netflix on August 5. She will next be seen in Brahmastra where she'll be sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for a grand release on 9 September 2022. Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Moreover, she will also appear in her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt