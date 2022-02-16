Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming and much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has kept her fans engaged with a plethora of daily content, social media challenges and back to back updates on the movie. She is currently in Germany to attend the Berlin International Film Festival.

The actor is attending the festival for Gangubai Kathiawadi's grand premiere under the category Berlinale Special, a segment dedicated to exemplary cinema. She recently dropped some dreamy pictures of her stunning in a white gown.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a series of dreamy pictures from Berlin. In the photos, the actor wore a tube white coloured dress with some distressed details. The actor went for very light makeup with some beautiful freckles around her nose and cheeks.

She left her hair open and channelled her character by adding white roses to them. The actor also wore a white coat over her dress to stay warm in the cold weather. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Berlin Baby" in the caption. Ananya Panday and Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt were seen going gaga over her beautiful look. Her fans also showered Alia with love and compliments.

Alia Bhatt jetted off to Berlin about a day ago with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actor was spotted at the airport in an all-white outfit. She wore a crop turtle neck with matching pants. The actor completed her look with white boots and carried a brown tote bag.

Details about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is all set to play the role of one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in the upcoming biographical crime drama. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and also stars Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala.

The movie is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas. The film follows a simple girl, who is forced to embrace the gangster lifestyle to mark her own territory as a madame in a red light zone of Mumbai. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. It is directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt