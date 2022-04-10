Alia Bhatt Spotted For First Time In Days Amid Reports Of Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town for a while now as speculations about their wedding make the rounds on social media. Amid the wedding rumours, Alia has been spotted for the first time in a while since the rumours began. Although there has been no official confirmation from the couple themselves, fans can't wait for the Bollywood couple to tie the knot.

Alia Bhatt spotted amid wedding rumours

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was spotted on April 10, 2022, leaving her house in Juhu. She was seen seated in a Range Rover as she donned a simple white t-shirt. She also wore black sunglasses with a classy gold frame as she headed out. Have a look at glimpses of the actor here-

Amid the speculation, Ranbir Kapoor's bungalow in Mumbai is being decorated. The under-construction bungalow can be seen being decorated with lights in short clips that surfaced online. The preparations can be seen going on in full swing, hinting that the wedding is right around the corner.

The fan-favourite couple is also gearing up for the release of their first film together, Brahmastra, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Amid the ongoing wedding speculations, the makers of the film released an all-new poster featuring the duo together for the first time, and fans were over the moon. The Brahmastra poster saw Ranbir and Alia holding each other while bruised. Ranbir could also be seen with flames on his body, while Alia had several scratches. They held each other close and closed their eyes in the latest Brahmastra poster. Sharing the poster, Alia wrote, "Love & light," and several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the project.

Have a look at the Brahmastra poster here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date

According to a report by HT City, the happy couple will tie the knot on April 14, 2022, at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu in Bandra. The pre-wedding festivities are meant to kick start on April 13, which will be the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi function on April 14. A no-phone policy has been implemented for the festivities, which will include about 45-50 guests.

