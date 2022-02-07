Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Darlings' Reportedly Sold To Netflix For A Huge Amount; Check Details

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which will be released in the theatres. Bhatt will also be donning the hat of a producer for her next venture Darlings, which will also star Shefali Shah. As per reports, Darlings will be skipping a theatrical release and will directly premiere on OTT.

Alia Bhatt's Darlings sold to Netflix

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Darlings will premiere directly on OTT and the rights of the movie have been sold to the streaming Netflix for a whopping Rs 80 crore. The movie is touted to be a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship. Actor Shefali Shah will be seen playing the role of Alia’s mother while Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Darlings is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen with Vishal Bharadwaj on board as the music composer. Bhatt will also be producing the movie alongside Red Chillies Entertainment.

A source told the media outlet that makers decided to release the movie on Netflix as it is a dark comedy and the theme would reach the target audience through OTT medium.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also stars Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

The film will have its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from February 10 to February 20. The movie will release in theatres on February 25, 2022. The movie has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She will also be seen in the upcoming road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She is also committed to star opposite Ranveer Singh in the romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt