Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Stream On Netflix Next Month? Deets Inside

Actor Alia Bhatt won the hearts of the audience with her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial biographical drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi. After being postponed several times, the film finally hit the big screens on Friday, February 25. From its hard-hitting dialogues to its soulful songs, the film received praises by the critics as well as the movie buffs with many calling it a 'masterpiece.'

The craze and hype around the film were reflected in its box office collection as it became the third biggest opener in theatres during the pandemic. Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run. It shows massive growth at the box office with every passing day and is successful in minting some impressive numbers. Reportedly, the film was all set to weave the same magic on the OTT giant Netflix. But unfortunately, the period drama's release on the digital space will get delayed and fans will have to wait a little longer for it.

Netflix to delay the streaming of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Due to the pandemic, a lot of films are being released on digital platforms. Films like Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 was released theatrically as well as on the OTT platform. This was done to widen the film's reach to more number of audience. Now, the latest entry in the list is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, the Alia Bhatt starrer was about to stream soon on Netflix but considering its response at the box office window, the streaming giant has decided to delay the film's premiere by a month. Earlier Gangubai Kathiawadi was to premiere on Netflix a month after its theatrical release. But now, reportedly, the film will stream on Netflix from the last week of April.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Huma Qureshi has also appeared in the film for a song. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, it has crossed the 100 crore mark benchmark at the box office.

Image: Instagram/AliaaBhatt