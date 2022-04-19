Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's' Graffiti In Progress In Mumbai; See Pic

Alia Bhatt garnered heaps of praise for her role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi which made waves in the industry. Apart from being lauded by the audience and critics alike, the movie also made it big at the box office as it joined the elite Rs 100 crore club worldwide. Post its impeccable success across ticket windows, the biopic crime drama yet again made headlines after it got featured in a stunning art which was created in Mumbai and the fans of the 2 States actor were in awe of it.

Gangubai Kathiawadi graffiti in Mumbai

Mumbai-based entertainment photographer Varinder Chawla took to social media to share a glimpse of the stunning Gangubai Kathiawadi graffiti drawn in Mumbai's Bandra region. The graffiti is being created on a black wall in Bandra's Carter Road area. The painting saw the actor being sketched in white, as red roses surrounded her and matched her iconic bindi.

Have a look at the Gangubai Kathiawadi graffiti here

Gangubai Kathiawadi joins 100 crore club

Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed a whopping Rs 108.3 crores on March 4, 2022, and Bhansali Productions took to social media to share the exciting news. Alia then quickly took to her social media account and thanked her fans and followers for the love they showered on the film. She celebrated with a vegan burger and fries as she wrote, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia Thank you for all the love".

Alia Bhatt was most recently in the news after she tied the knot with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. She took to her social media account a few hours after the ceremony and shared some of the most dreamy pictures with her husband. The duo was seen smiling from ear to ear as they posed alongside each other looking elegant in traditional attire. Wishes quickly poured in from fans, well-wishers and celebrities from the film industry. She captioned the post-

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla, @aliaabhatt