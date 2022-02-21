Ever since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave a glimpse of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, it has raised expectations from the film. From receiving amazing reviews for the film’s posters to the songs, the fans are leaving no stone unturned to root for the upcoming film. After screening the film at Berlin International Film Festival, the makers have dropped another song from the film titled Meri Jaan.

The soul-stirring song has been crooned by none other than Neeti Mohan while the music has been given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The entire story of the film rests on actor Alia Bhatt’s titular character as Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker, who goes on become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, attaining popularity for her initiatives for sex workers and her association with politics, influential names and the world of crime.

Makers drop new song from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The much-awaited film that has stirred curiosity among the fans, will witness the Bollywood debut of actor Shantanu Maheshwari. The new song shows his strong chemistry with Alia’s character as they divulge in some steamy scenes. The song shows Gangu’s passion for love and how she aces the entire song with her expressions. No doubt, Shantanu is equally worth appreciating for his craft in the song.

While sharing the song, Bhansali Productions wrote, “Gangu #MeriJaan... SONG OUT NOW: link in bio. Music by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, Lyrics by @kumaarofficial.” Other songs from the film including Dholida, Shiqayat, and more have been also receiving rave reviews from fans ever since they were released by the makers.

Apart from Alia, actor Ajay Devgn will also be seen joining the ensemble star cast as he plays a cameo in the film. Devgn plays the role of a don named Rahim Lala, who comes to Alia's character's rescue. His appearance in the trailer became a talking point, and the buzz surrounding his character has been surging ever since. The much-awaited biopic crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25 in theatres.

IMAGE: Instagram/BhansaliProductions