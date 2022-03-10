Alia Bhatt-starrer Spy Thriller 'Raazi' To Get A Sequel? Jaideep Ahlawat Spills The Beans

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has been among the prominent thriller movies in Bollywood which escalated the career of the actor in a jiffy on becoming one of the established actors in the industry. While the fans must be expecting a sequel to the film after how the plotline of the film ended, Jaideep Ahlawat, one of the other actors of the film, talked about the same during a recent interaction.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie was an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, which narrated the story of a RAW agent who gets married into a Pakistani family as a spy, upon her father's request. Released in 2018, the movie was a massive success and even became one of the highest-grossing Indian films with a female lead.

Is Raazi 2 in Works?

According to Bollywood Life, Jaideep Ahlawat, who played the significant role of Khalid Mir in the film recently opened up about whether there was any buzz about an upcoming sequel to the film. He stated that the director, Meghna Gulzar hasn't spoken about the same to anyone yet and added that as she is a sensitive filmmaker who plans every detail of her art, she will decide to work on the sequel only when she has a convincing reason behind it. Adding to it, he did agree that given the fact that his character, as well as Alia's, were able to survive in the end, there was the scope of a sequel but will a fresh story.

Moreover, the actor also shed light on whether he had been contacted to reprise his role in Paatal Lok 2 to which he revealed that he will be happy to return to the series as people loved it and it had set the benchmark for the craze that people developed for OTT content since then. However, he also stated that he had no idea about the second season while adding that the makers will be the right people to reveal the same.

Raazi cast

Apart from Alia Bhatt, other notable cast members of the movie included actors namely Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed, Jaideep Ahlawat as Khalid Mir, Shishir Sharma as Brigadier, Rajit Kapur as Hidayat Khan, Soni Razdan as Teji Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar as Munira, among others.

Image: Instagram/@raazihoon