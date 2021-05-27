Alia Bhatt Starts Podcast Series To Encourage COVID Vaccination, Calls It 'greatest Ally'

With the surge in cases owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several Bollywood stars are reaching out to the people while requesting them to get vaccinated in order to curb the spread. In her latest initiative, actress Alia Bhatt recently announced her podcast series on 'understanding COVID-19 vaccines' in a better way. In the series, the actress, along with doctors and health activists, will bust myths about COVID-19 vaccines and will encourage the audience to get vaccinated.

Alia Bhatt announces podcast series for COVID-19 vaccination awareness

The five-part series will begin on May 27. The podcast series is a collaboration between Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic. She had shared a video on Twitter and spoke about the initiative to encourage the audience to get vaccinated. The video began with Alia speaking about the cause and said, "In the fight against COVID-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths, and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms."

Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19.

Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better. pic.twitter.com/VxoKg4GsF0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 26, 2021

Adding, she said, “ Yes, getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice which is why I have partnered with Audiomatic so that together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with renowned doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine. The first episode will be released tomorrow and will be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine and I hope you will be able to share this with your family and friends as well. Remember we can fight this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask and I’ll see you tomorrow.”

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19. Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better (sic).” The first episode of the series will be available in a podcast and video format. Meanwhile, Alia had earlier started an initiative called Circle of Hope to help amplify resources useful for COVID-19 patients and their caregivers.

